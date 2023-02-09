Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight strikers Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown will square off this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Every once in a while, a “Contenders Series” product really stands out from the pack. Three fights and three first-round finishes into his UFC career, Maddalena is certainly breaking the mold. The 26-year-old Perth local is climbing the ladder quickly, setting the stage for this showcase fight against his toughest challenge yet.

Meanwhile, Brown has been on the roster since 2016, but he didn’t debut quite as polished as the Aussie. Instead, he’s grown on the job, learning lessons to develop into his sharpest form yet. He’s now won four fights in a row and is knocking on the doors of a ranking, a clear indicator that “Rude Boy” has entered his prime.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Jack Della Maddalena

Record: 13-2

Key Wins: Ramazan Emeev (UFC 275), Danny Roberts (UFC Vegas 65), Pete Rodriguez (UFC 270), Ange Loosa (Contenders Series - 2021)

Key Losses: None

Keys to Victory: It’s been really fun to watch Maddalena’s short UFC progress. He’s burst onto the scene quickly, showing the kind of fluidity and power in his kickboxing form that only comes along every once in a while. The jiu-jitsu brown belt has stopped 11 foes via knockout, and most of his wins come inside the first two rounds.

This match up reads like a striking contest, one that will likely come down to range. Maddelana likes to slowly press opponents, actively working his own offense until the moment comes when he can time heavy counter combinations. Along the way, he does great work to target the body, particularly with his right hook.

All of this is to say Maddalena already has great tools for dealing with the 78 inch reach and snappy jab of Brown. Steady pressure is his ally here, and Maddalena can improve his odds of slipping the blow with active feints. Really, it only takes a few solid counters off the jab to make Brown hesitate before throwing the strike, which helps take his best weapon off the table.

Randy Brown

Record: 16-4

Key Wins: Francisco Trinaldo (UFC Vegas 61), Alex Oliveira (UFC 261), Khaos Williams (UFC 274), Warlley Alves (UFC Fight Night 164), Bryan Barberena (UFC Fight Night 154)

Key Losses: Vicente Luque (UFC Vegas 5), Niko Price (UFC Fight Night 133), Belal Muhammad (UFC 208)

Keys to Victory: Brown’s background is that of a boxer, and it shows inside the cage. His jab has already been mentioned, but Brown also has above average footwork and head movement. The lanky Jamaican athlete has also proven himself a solid submission threat, securing three tapout wins inside the Octagon.

For Brown, the biggest key here is to earn Maddalena’s respect. The Australian’s confidence is at an all-time high, as he rides a serious finish streak into this bout. If given the chance, he’ll start quickly, get in Brown’s face, and make this a difficult night at the office.

As such, the jab alone is likely not enough to keep Maddalena back, particularly since this is a Southpaw vs. Orthodox match up. Following with the right hand will be really important, as a couple power lands will give Maddalena much more to think about as he tries to implement his game.

On the whole, “Rude Boy” should be looking to set traps. He knows Maddalena is going to come to him, so if he can show a jab or feint, pull, then land big shots, that’s a really effective recipe for doing damage.

Bottom Line

This should be a fun Welterweight scrap with big implications for each athlete.

Maddalena is one of the hottest prospects on the roster, Australian or otherwise. He’s making a name for himself quickly, and he’s been given a big platform here as a result. If he can extend his UFC win streak to four and pick up his best win yet simultaneously, he’s likely going to be ranked by next week.

Brown is also fighting to potentially break into the rankings. He’s beaten a solid list of names over the years, several of whom are also right on the cusp of the Top 15. Turning away a blue chip prospect like Maddalena on the main card of a pay-per-view (PPV) event should be enough to score Brown a fight up the rankings next, and if he’s going to really make waves at 170-pounds, it’s likely now-or-never.

At UFC 284, Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown will duel. Which man will earn the victory?