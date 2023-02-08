Dan Hooker injured out of UFC 285 bout vs. Jalin Turner

Dan Hooker’s return will have to wait.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed today (Weds., Feb. 8, 2023) that Hooker has suffered a broken hand, forcing his removal from his upcoming UFC 285 Lightweight tilt against Jalin Turner on March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Turner is expected to remain on the card, but has no replacement opponent as of yet.

“Unfortunate news: Dan Hooker is out of his #UFC285 matchup with Jalin Turner after suffering a broken hand, per sources,” Heck’s tweet read. “Turner is expected to remain on the card, but no opponent at the moment.”

Hooker last fought in Nov. 2022, scoring a vintage second-round technical knockout win via body kick against Claudio Puelles (watch highlights). The victory snapped a two-fight skid and earned the New Zealander his second win in his last six outings.

Turner, on the other hand, intends on extending his five-fight winning streak against whoever stands in his way next. Hooker’s teammate, Brad Riddell, was the last to fall to Turner, losing via a 45-second guillotine choke submission in July 2022 (watch highlights).

The current 15-fight lineup for UFC 285 can be seen here.