Pic: Treacherous trim tanks UFC 286’s battle of Brits (NSFW)

Up-and-coming featherweight “Prospect” Nathaniel Wood and fellow division phenom Lerone Murphy were booked for an exciting 145-pound scrap as part of the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., March 18, 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

That fight is now canceled, thanks to a gruesome injury suffered in training camp.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce I will no longer be fighting in London,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “It seems I just can’t get a break in this game with constant setbacks. A freak accident landing on wooden trim in wrestling practice. Sorry for all those who were coming to see me. Going to have a sit down and think about some things. The highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. Unfortunately I cannot bend my knee until these stitches are out. As always a huge thank you to my team, sponsors, family and supporters.”

No word yet on whether UFC will rebook Murphy or simply postpone their matchup.

The 29 year-old Wood (19-5) returned to MMA action after nearly two years on the sidelines, racking up consecutive decision victories over Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain. As for Murphy, 31, he improved to 11-0-1 by planishing Makwan Amirkhani back in late 2021.

To see the revised UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.