Michael Page returns, faces Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 on March 10

The upcoming Bellator 292 fight card, which is set to go down on March 10, 2023 in San Jose, Calif., has been give a huge shot of star-power as former Welterweight title challenger, Michael Page, will face off against Goiti Yamauchi in a main card bout.

Page was last seen losing a majority decision to Mike Perry under the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner (highlights). Prior to that, he lost a split decision to Logan Storley at Bellator 281 in May 2022, failing to capture the 170-pound title. Prior to that, “Venom” — who is ranked No. 2 — was on a six-fight win streak and has won eight of 10. Now, the always-entertaining striking specialist eyes a trip back to the winner’s podium.

Sitting at the No. 5 spot on the official Bellator rankings, Yamauchi is currently on a three-fight win streak and has won his first two fights at Welterweight, taking out Levan Chokheli in April 2022, then knocking out Neiman Gracie at Bellator 284 four months later.

Bellator 292 will feature the start of the stacked Lightweight World Grand Prix as division king, Usman Nurmagomedov, puts his title on the line against Benson Henderson. In another tournament matchup, Tofiq Musayev will face Alexander Shabliy. Rounding out the main hard is a Heavyweight fight between former interim champion, Valentin Moldavsky, facing off against Linton Vassell.

