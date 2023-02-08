Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference

'He's not a professional, he's a flake, he's not a serious fighter' @jakepaul has gone all in on Tommy Fury here #PaulFury | Feb 26 | BT Sport Box Office | #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/mWzA5Ux7lw

Tommy Fumbles is at it again.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury, however, was nowhere to be found — yet again.

Related Fury Punch Sends Paul Flying

“Everything we are hearing from camp is that he is looking excellent in the gym,” promoter George Warren said. “He sends his apologies for not being here in person, he is dealing with a private and personal matter at the moment. Make no mistake, he will be here in due time to publicize and promote the event. We are planning to bring him in around 10 days before the event.”

Sounds like Fury is taking a page from the Dillon Danis playbook.

Paul was previously booked to face Fury in the second half of 2021 but the “sketchy” former reality TV star bailed at the last minute, setting up a boxing rematch between “The Problem Child” and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul won that fight by way of sixth-round knockout.

“I’m used to his behavior at this point, he’s unprofessional and he’s a flake,” Paul said. “He’s not a serious businessman or a serious fighter and I’m going to prove that. It’s why this fight is called, ‘The Truth’, because the truth is going to come out. He’s going to have to pay for all of the times he’s pulled out.”

Hopefully Fury can settle his “private and personal matter” in time for the event.