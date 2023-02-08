Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’

Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev and his teammates went for a swim, took a scenic bike ride, and gawked at some of the local wildlife. Unfortunately, they also recorded videos of themselves feeding quokkas, which is illegal in Western Australia.

Perth Now reports:

As a vulnerable species, it is illegal to feed the quokkas (or any animal on the island) as any food they haven’t foraged for themselves can harm their bodies. The only viable nutrition is the food on the island that they collect themselves. While posing with quokkas is OK, and a popular activity for celebrities, including Roger Federer and Sam Kerr, feeding them can earn you a $300 fine.

I guess Makhachev never saw Gremlins.

The Instagram videos posted by Team Makhachev have since been deleted but footage still exists in Episode 2 of UFC 284 “Embedded” at the 3:35 mark right here. No word yet on whether or not the promotion will have to cough up some cash to keep the locals happy but maybe this will give Volkanovski extra incentive this weekend.

Forget the Gipper, win one for the quokka!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Islam vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.