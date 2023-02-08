Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and ex-bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz — regulars on the “Fight Night” scene — will take over color duties alongside play-by-play fixture Jon Anik, according to MMA Fighting, with Megan Olivi serving as roving reporter.

UFC 284 will be headlined by the 155-pound title fight pitting newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev against reigning featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. In the interim 145-pound co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide for the division’s substitute strap.

