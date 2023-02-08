Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Hydration Drink is now the, “Official Global Sports Drink of UFC.” That title is part of a big money deal between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the young Influencer duo that is sure to be profitable for both parties.

Will it result in a lot more money for the fighters? According to Kevin Holland, it doesn’t look like it.

In a new clip from his Real Eyes Recognize YouTube show, Holland called out PRIME for offering him peanuts to promote its product on his social media channels.

“Prime, yeah, I don’t know if it’s run by both of the [Paul] brothers? Both of the sisters?” Holland asked. “And KSI. So, the Paul sisters and KSI, Mrs. KSI. Well look, these guys say that they are going for fighter advocates right? They’re all about fighters getting paid more. Well these f—kers are trying to send me merchandise and other fighters merchandise to rep them, but they don’t want to pay any f—king money.

“I think they offered Oren [Kevin Holland’s manager] like $600 for a main page post,” he continued. “I don’t know if this was the company or not, it’s either they offered $600 or no money at all for a main page post, which is pretty f—ing low. They offered $500 to somebody with 200,000 followers.”

Despite not being impressed with the PRIME offer, Holland did promote the brand a little.

“Here’s a shoutout to Prime — the drink’s not terrible,” he admitted. “I don’t know what my p— is going to look like after drinking this s—. I don’t know how wired I’m going to be for the rest of the night. But you’re not a fighter advocate, you’re a f—ed up person. But your drink’s okay. I’m not a liar.

“I feel primed the f— up, too, I ain’t gonna lie to you,” he continued. “Motherf—ers should pay me, I would put that s— out there like a motherf—er.”

It’s worth noting that PRIME is a venture between Logan Paul and KSI. Jake Paul is not involved, and he’s the one who has been pushing for better fighter pay — something he’s putting into action with PFL’s ”super” fight division later this year.

Still, it’s disappointing to hear UFC’s newest sponsor isn’t exactly splashing the athletes with cash yet. To be fair, they don’t really have to at this point. PRIME is a hot topic, everyone from Holland to Gordon Ramsay is drinking the stuff and talking about it without getting paid.

Someone photoshopped this & got Prime 30M views of free promo, we owe you pic.twitter.com/bF0l4YESw1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 5, 2023

Logan Paul and KSI are even embracing the negative feedback from the Internet. Someone photoshopped one of their ads in an attempt to make fun of them, generating millions of views. Paul thanked the ‘shopper and reposted the remix.

Now let’s see if they turn Holland’s diss into another ad.