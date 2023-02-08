RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.

While UFC 284 is not the most gambled-on sporting event this weekend (cough, Super Bowl), there’s definitely value to be found. Let’s have a look ...

Rinya Nakamura, Jun Yong Park and Hyun Sung Park

Park had a lot more trouble than I expected, but he got the finish and that’s what matters.

Jeong Yeong Lee

He was very fortunate to get that decision. I expected him to have a lot more success stopping Yi’s takedowns and to be more consistently effective on the feet — he looked less sharp than he had in other recent efforts.

Yusaku Kinoshita

I knew Adam Fugitt could wrestle. I was convinced that Kinoshita had shown off enough defensive grappling in his fight with Ryuichiro Sumimura that he’d be able to keep it standing. Still can’t believe Fugitt ate that head kick.

Da Un Jung

Not sure what I expected out of a guy who went life-and-death with Sam Alvey, but it was definitely more than that. If anything, his striking looked like it had regressed.

Jeka Saragih

This was partially a research failure on my part because there were so many newcomers that I didn’t watch one of Anshul Jubli’s fights in which he’d leaned on takedowns. I still probably would have taken Saragih, but I overestimated his takedown defense from his win over Pawan Maan Singh.

UFC 284 Odds For The Under Card:

Tyson Pedro (-240) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+200)

While acknowledging that Pedro’s recent competition has been poor, I like his chances here. Bukauskas has never been big for the division and has been physically overwhelmed before. Just don’t invest too much because, while I wouldn’t necessarily call Pedro a choke artist, he’s not the most reliable sort.

Joshua Culibao (-120) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (EVEN)

Culibao is incredibly smooth, but prone to questionable game planning. Baghdasaryan is devastating, but still largely untested. If you can’t get either man at positive odds, steer clear.

Kleydson Rodrigues (-320) vs. Shannon Ross (+265)

Honestly, I’d recommend a bet on Rodrigues even if Ross wasn’t distressingly prone to getting dropped. “KR’s” kickboxing is a level above Ross’s standup and he’s got some impressive ground skills to back it up. Add in the fact that Ross has been floored five times in his last three fights and you’ve got a safe investment.

Jamie Mullarkey (-255) vs. Francisco Prado (+215)

With all due respect to Prado — who’s an extremely promising young man — this is Mullarkey’s fight to lose. His kickboxing is more than sufficient to stand up to Prado’s slugging on the feet, and even if Prado does get an edge, he’s been out-wrestled before and Mullarkey isn’t shy about taking it south. Plus, Mullarkey’s insane durability will prevent any sort of freak one-hitter-quitter.

Jack Jenkins (-345) vs. Don Shainis (+285)

Jenkins has the technical striking acumen to dismantle Shainis on the feet and has demonstrated the wrestling skills needed to keep it there. I have no idea what a “Phar” is, but it’s worth investing in.

Loma Lookboonmee (-265) vs. Elise Reed (+225)

Though Lookboonmee is prone to some questionable decision-making, she’s worth a look. Even if Reed does manage to match her on the feet, which is far from a given considering Lookboonmee’s pedigree, Reed’s struggles with Sam Hughes suggest that Lookboonmee can take her to the mat as needed.

Shane Young (-135) vs. Blake Bilder (+115)

A small amount on Young makes sense. Bilder’s got some defensive issues that Young could exploit and isn’t a sufficiently strong wrestler to bring his ground game to bear. Just keep it small, as Young’s been out of action for awhile.

Zubaira Tukhugov (-520) vs. Elves Brenner (+410)

If you’re desperate for that last tiny bit of value, you could slap Tukhugov in a parlay. Brenner has no advantages that I can see aside from being a natural Lightweight. And based on recent footage, he can’t handle Tukhugov on the feet or the mat.

UFC 284 Odds For The Main Card:

Islam Makhachev (-365) vs. Alex Volkanovski (+300)

Volkanovski’s striking and wrestling skills make him too live a dog to bet on Makhachev, but Makhachev has been so dominant that it’s hard to envision him losing, either. I’d enjoy this one without money at stake.

Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+140)

I do favor Rodriguez thanks to his length, speed and versatility, but Emmett hits too hard to merit a bet, especially since Rodriguez’s defense suffers when he’s forced to pace himself for five rounds.

Jack Della Maddalena (-320) vs. Randy Brown (+265)

Della Maddalena is worth a look even at those inflated odds. Brown will have his usual height and reach advantages, but Della Maddalena has showcased the boxing craft necessary to close the gap the way Vicente Luque and Khaos Williams did. Just too much going Della Maddalena’s way to pass up.

Justin Tafa (-125) vs. Parker Porter (+105)

Neither of these guys are particularly good, but I suppose Tafa wouldn’t be the worst investment just based on being younger and a better athlete.

Jimmy Crute (-180) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+155)

Though Crute has a very good shot at victory — especially if he can get his wrestling going — he’s facing a vicious puncher on the heels of his first-ever knockout loss. In other words, a flyer on Menifield might not hurt.

UFC 284 Best Bets:

Parlay — Tyson Pedro and Loma Lookboonmee: Bet $42 to make $40

Parlay — Zubaira Tukhugov and Justin Tafa: Bet $40 to make $46

Parlay — Jack Jenkins and Shane Young: Bet $40 to make $50

Parlay — Kleydson Rodrigues, Jack Della Maddalena and Jamie Mullarkey: Bet $45 to make $63

Single bet — Alonzo Menifield: Bet $30 to make $46.50

It’s not often you can say you’re watching the top two pound-for-pound fighters duke it out. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $375.40

