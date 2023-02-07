 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s minimal UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything’

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC 279 Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dana White disagrees with Islam Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion of UFC 284.

The reigning UFC Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive first attempted title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in Perth, Australia, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023). In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking. The UFC boss, White, offered his thoughts earlier today (Tues., Feb. 7, 2023).

LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“Yeah, that’s not true,” White told The Jim Rome Show (h/t MMA Fighting). “First of all, I’ve talked to Islam. First of all, who interviewed him? Who translated for him? I mean, the guy speaks Russian. Taken out of context.

“First of all, he lives in Dagestan,” he continued. “What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything. It’s going to be one of the top-five biggest fights of all time. First of all, the event sold out. Right? You couldn’t get a ticket if you wanted to get a ticket in Perth. And this thing is trending right now to be the biggest pay-per-view event in Australia, which, it’s like six percent behind the Conor McGregor [versus Dustin] Poirier 3 fight. It’s probably going to break the record. So to say that the fight hasn’t been [promoted], that’s just ridiculous. That’s what you call some internet B.S.”

Since the idea of the bout came to fruition, it’s been billed as the No. 1 versus No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, according to the promotion’s rankings. If Volkanovski pulls off the upset, he’ll be crowned a double champion and hold his top spot on the rankings list. On the flip side, Makhachev would continue his momentous run, rattling off a 12th straight victory.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Islam vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania