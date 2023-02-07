Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor

“Just Set This Right Here” Lah-Dah-Daht-Dahhhh ‍♂️ When Consistency Is Reach For Sweet Stuff Last Few Weeks Been Busy For Ol’Mcnacker, A Social Media Snafu ‍♂️ To A Bike Incident *eesh* Atleast He’s Ok Maybe It’s A Good Idea He Takes The Easy Road- Champ CSO pic.twitter.com/Le4MhuEau6

Longtime UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson claims he was approached by the promotion about coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite former 155-pound champion Conor McGregor, a spot that eventually went to all-action lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler.

Then again, Ferguson said the same thing about Khabib Nurmagomedov, so who knows.

Why “El Cucuy” was passed over, assuming the spot was ever his to begin with, was not explained but Ferguson did consider Chandler to be the “easy road” for McGregor — a strange assessment considering “Iron” nearly decapitated the former interim champion when they fought at UFC 274.

Have a look:

“Just Set This Right Here” Lah-Dah-Daht-Dahhhh ‍♂️ When Consistency Is Reach For Sweet Stuff Last Few Weeks Been Busy For Ol’Mcnacker, A Social Media Snafu ‍♂️ To A Bike Incident *eesh* Atleast He’s Ok Maybe It’s A Good Idea He Takes The Easy Road- Champ CSO pic.twitter.com/Le4MhuEau6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 7, 2023

Ferguson, who turns 39 in just a few days, has lost five straight fights and got finished in three of them. He also fell out of the lightweight rankings (as did McGregor) and remains unbooked so far in 2023, though you can expect that to change relatively soon.

No word yet on a possible opponent but perhaps this rematch is in order.