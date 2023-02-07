Embedded! Josh Emmett ‘living the ultimate dream’ ahead of Yair Rodriguez title fight at UFC 284

Josh Emmett has come a long way from the Las Vegas nosebleeds.

The No. 5-ranked featherweight title contender is just one victory away from capturing the interim 145-pound title against No. 2-ranked Yair Rodriguez in the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

For the “Fighting Falmer” it’s the ultimate dream come true.

“A lot of things as kids we dreamed of,” Emmett said on Episode 2 of UFC 284 Embedded. “I just felt like, eventually I’ll be successful. I’ll do these things, but it’s kind of hard. They were dreams then and we’re actually living it now. This is the ultimate dream of mine, becoming a world champion. It does feel surreal. We’re in Australia at the Indian Ocean on a beach just hanging out about to go fight for a world title. I doesn’t get any better than that.”

It will get a lot better if Emmett can pull off the victory.

Related Volks Reacts To Interim Featherweight Title

Whoever gets the job done this weekend “Down Under” is expected to unify the titles against Alexander Volkanovski at some point later this year, unless “The Great” defeats Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap and makes an immediate title defense at 155 pounds.

To see the rest of the UFC 284 fight card and PPV lineup click here.