Latest UFC San Antonio fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Vera vs Sandhagen’ on March 25

Event: UFC San Antonio: “Vera vs. Sandhagen”

Date: Sat., March 25, 2023

Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC San Antonio Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC San Antonio Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

185 lbs.: Albert Duraev vs. Chidi Njokuani

125 lbs.: Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez

170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira

125 lbs.: Daniel Da Silva vs. CJ Vergara

145 lbs.: Tucker Lutz vs. Daniel Pineda

145 lbs.: Lucas Alexander vs. Steven Peterson

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest San Antonio news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.