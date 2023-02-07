Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski goes into UFC 284 in Perth, Australia a big underdog against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. According to the bookies, “Volk” is a +300 dog while Islam is a -400 favorite ... pretty wild odds considering Alexander’s resume compared to Makhachev’s.

But Volkanovski has never been the biggest 145er, and now he’s fighting at 155 against a huge lightweight. Islam Makhachev cut through Charles Oliveira with ease in his last fight, and is dangerous with or without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. It’s a massive challenge, and everyone on his team acknowledges that — even Volkanovski.

“He’s a tough fight. This is definitely a step up in competition, we’re moving up a division,” Volkanovski said on the first episode of UFC Embedded. “But again, I’m the guy to do it. I just want people to remember the guy — people saying this is a risk and all that type of stuff. Yeah, good. Just remember that I’m the guy taking the risks. So when I go and get my hand raised, reward me for doing things like this.”

“I don’t see like a lot of people do this enough, I think a lot of people should challenge themselves because it’s going to only make you stronger. And that’s why I’m very proud of who I am and what I’m doing and I can’t wait to show all the people out there that if you believe in yourself anything is capable.”

Alexander Volkanovski often gets grouped into the City Kickboxing gang where he does some training, but this episode of Embedded brings us back to Volk’s real home: the Freestyle Fighting Gym in Windang, Australia. His head coach Joe Lopez opened up on Islam Makhachev and how they’ll deal with him.

“Volk, to his credit, he’s always wanted to challenge himself,” Lopez said. “He could sit there and take on some of the other guys and build a legacy with a lot more featherweight fights. He wants to test himself and move up and all I can do is support him and pat him on the back because not many other guys would want to take this sort of risk, especially against a formidable opponent like Islam.”

“He’s a good wrestler, he’s got very unorthodox striking that people don’t give him credit for. And we’ve had all different guys come out like Judo guys, Sambo guys, all different wrestling looks. It’s been good.”

