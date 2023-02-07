Welcome to Midnight Mania!

2016 was a good year for Conor McGregor. The Irish athlete suffered his first UFC loss, sure, but he also surged forward to take revenge on Nate Diaz and smoke Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever UFC double champ. His fame grew to unprecedented levels, setting the ground work for “The Money Fight” against Floyd Mayweather.

Unfortunately, seven years is a life time in combat sports, an entire career for more than a few fighters. In that span, McGregor has competed just four times inside the Octagon, losing three of those bouts by stoppage. Since 2021, he’s been recovering from a broken leg suffered in his second loss to Dustin Poirier.

Now, McGregor is expected to return sometime later this year after coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. Despite his current rough patch, UFC color commentator Michael Bisping believes his star power remains strong enough to push him right back into the title mix with a single win.

“If McGregor gets it done, will we see him fight for the title next? That is a given,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via Yahoo Sports). “That is 100 percent. Just prepare yourself mentally for that. Regardless of whatever you think, he’s the biggest star of the sport. He’s a former two-weight division champion, and he’s a person that people want to see fight.

“So if he goes out there and beats Michael Chandler, who’s one of the top-ranked lightweights on the planet, and he does so in exciting fashion, I’ll be honest: I’ll have no problem with him fighting for the belt. McGregor vs Chandler, I’m excited. Take my money already.”

Brennan Ward put on a dope fight at Bellator 290 and has a great message. That’s how you build a fanbase!

Brennan Ward gives a message to anyone struggling to get clean pic.twitter.com/N6rISPvWFv — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 5, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff breaks down UFC 284, and now I feel that all my preview and breakdown work is completely useless. Expert analysis!

After seconds of grueling research I am here with another Unprofessional Breakdown of this weekends PPV card #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/twQiidLaOZ — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) February 6, 2023

Charles Oliveira could be considered an interested party in the UFC 284 main event.

Click through for the entire thread of classic Ultimate Fighter moments! Who’s planning to watch the upcoming season?

season 5 winner nate diaz shows off his ironclad mental fortitude amongst intense psychological warfare in the ultimate fighter house pic.twitter.com/kYXltCn6xc — freelancegoon (@freelancegoon2) February 4, 2023

UFC and Brock Lesnar are crushing Mark Hunt’s lawsuit but also kind of self-owning in the process.

Lesnar and UFC filed motions for summary judgment against Mark Hunt's suit on Friday. Their strongest argument: pic.twitter.com/aHfvCsYPkQ — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) February 6, 2023

NOBODY ELSE CAN DO WHAT DANA WHITE DOES! NOBODY! (in his defense it was like four in the morning)

Dana White forgot Islam’s name last night. pic.twitter.com/TRbm7uiH0U — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 5, 2023

Jamahal Hill isn’t backing down from any potential challengers.

Only thing I wish is that people actually wanting to see you fight!!! You don’t had a belt never have and while I’m here you never will!!! Chubby will turn you into a meme earn the fight and will gladly free these free on yo Abe Lincoln lookin ass!!! #Sincerely #YourKING https://t.co/PXaXZlcBmH — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 6, 2023

My longtime training partner Joseph Morales was cut from the UFC for losing a short-notice split-decision and to Deiveson friggin’ Figueiredo. He’s now 3-0 since, and it’s time for “Bopo” to get re-signed!

What a slick triangle to claim championship gold! Joseph Morales!



Rejoice capital city, rejoice! #A1Combat8 pic.twitter.com/PjDdjKMl9x — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 4, 2023

Double jab-right hand produces a funky knockout:

Chris Gonzalez spoils Max Rohskopf’s Bellator debut via knockout #Bellator290pic.twitter.com/W45OkEfaWV — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 5, 2023

Southpaw on Southpaw violence!

On this day in '98, Reggie Johnson dethrones the unbeaten William Guthrie to capture the IBF Light Heavyweight title with a devastating right hook. pic.twitter.com/isBmnN3KIr — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 6, 2023

