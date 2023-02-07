 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor one win away from a title shot: ‘Prepare yourself mentally for that’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
Bellator 275 - 3Arena Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

2016 was a good year for Conor McGregor. The Irish athlete suffered his first UFC loss, sure, but he also surged forward to take revenge on Nate Diaz and smoke Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever UFC double champ. His fame grew to unprecedented levels, setting the ground work for “The Money Fight” against Floyd Mayweather.

Unfortunately, seven years is a life time in combat sports, an entire career for more than a few fighters. In that span, McGregor has competed just four times inside the Octagon, losing three of those bouts by stoppage. Since 2021, he’s been recovering from a broken leg suffered in his second loss to Dustin Poirier.

Now, McGregor is expected to return sometime later this year after coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. Despite his current rough patch, UFC color commentator Michael Bisping believes his star power remains strong enough to push him right back into the title mix with a single win.

“If McGregor gets it done, will we see him fight for the title next? That is a given,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via Yahoo Sports). “That is 100 percent. Just prepare yourself mentally for that. Regardless of whatever you think, he’s the biggest star of the sport. He’s a former two-weight division champion, and he’s a person that people want to see fight.

“So if he goes out there and beats Michael Chandler, who’s one of the top-ranked lightweights on the planet, and he does so in exciting fashion, I’ll be honest: I’ll have no problem with him fighting for the belt. McGregor vs Chandler, I’m excited. Take my money already.”

Insomnia

Brennan Ward put on a dope fight at Bellator 290 and has a great message. That’s how you build a fanbase!

Sodiq Yusuff breaks down UFC 284, and now I feel that all my preview and breakdown work is completely useless. Expert analysis!

Charles Oliveira could be considered an interested party in the UFC 284 main event.

Click through for the entire thread of classic Ultimate Fighter moments! Who’s planning to watch the upcoming season?

UFC and Brock Lesnar are crushing Mark Hunt’s lawsuit but also kind of self-owning in the process.

NOBODY ELSE CAN DO WHAT DANA WHITE DOES! NOBODY! (in his defense it was like four in the morning)

Jamahal Hill isn’t backing down from any potential challengers.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

My longtime training partner Joseph Morales was cut from the UFC for losing a short-notice split-decision and to Deiveson friggin’ Figueiredo. He’s now 3-0 since, and it’s time for “Bopo” to get re-signed!

Double jab-right hand produces a funky knockout:

Southpaw on Southpaw violence!

Random Land

Yes, this is an absurd amount of effort for a silly rug, but I still find the process interesting and end result incredible.

Midnight Music: Psychedelic rock, 1971

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania