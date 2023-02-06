Gamebred Boxing adds Anthony Pettis vs Roy Jones Jr., Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens to April 1 PPV card in Milwaukee

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, when he’s not busy training for his upcoming Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 287 in Miami, is working on his pay-per-view (PPV) lineup for the Gamebred Boxing 4 event, scheduled for Sat., April 1, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Headlining the card will be former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and aging boxing icon Roy Jones Jr., a pro bout that will follow the recently-booked showdown between former UFC featherweight rivals Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens, no stranger to fisticuffs.

“I’ve always been a fan of Roy Jones,” Masvidal told The MMA Hour. “Always wanted to work with Roy Jones in some capacity. He’s going to be fighting someone that inspired me in my career numerous times. WEC champion, UFC champion, I think both his wins for the UFC title were finishes. This guy has knockouts and finishes at 145, 155, 170, it’s crazy what this guy has done in his career in MMA. Great striker. He agreed to fight the walking, living legend, the pound-for-pound king, one of the best fighters, athletes, I’ve ever seen in combat sports, period, versus Anthony Pettis.”

Here’s the current Gamebred Boxing 4 fight card and PPV lineup:

Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor

Devin Cushing vs. Damian Marciano

Dillon Klecker vs. Josh Burns

Bi Nguyen vs. TBD

Expect more details on Gamebred Boxing 4 in the coming days.