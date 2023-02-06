UFC San Antonio poster released for ‘Vera vs Sandhagen’ on March 25

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a fan-friendly bantamweight main event to its upcoming UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card on ESPN+, recently made official for Sat., March 25, 2023 inside AT&T Center in Texas.

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen.

The red-hot Vera (20-7-1) is the winner of four straight with two knockouts, including his fourth-round finish over former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC San Diego main event last August. “Chito” is currently ranked No. 4 at 135 pounds.

That’s just one spot above the No. 5-ranked Sandhagen (15-4), who rebounded from consecutive decision losses to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw to stop bantamweight up-and-comer Yadong Song in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner back in September.

Now they have an official poster (full version below).

UFC San Antonio will also feature the bantamweight showdown between Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya. Elsewhere on the card, Maycee Barber and Andrea Lee hook ‘em up at 125 pounds. In addition, Chidi Njokuani and Albert Duraev get busy at middleweight.

Expect more UFC San Antonio fight card announcements in the coming days.