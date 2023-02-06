Conor McGregor tags Apple, teases MEGA ANNOUNCEMENT for thirsty UFC fans

We already know that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, is coming back to mixed martial arts (MMA) to coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

We also know that “Notorious” will battle opposing coach and top lightweight contender Michael Chandler at the conclusion of TUF, which means the power-punching Irishman still has something spectacular to share with fight fans in the next 24 hours.

“Channeling my inner Steve Jobs for A MEGA ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW!” McGregor wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Stay tuned…”

McGregor also tagged Apple in the post, leading to fan speculation.

No word yet on when fans can expect his big news to drop but we’ll be sure to provide all the relevant details once they become available. In the meantime, you can catch up on all the latest details behind McGregor’s UFC return by clicking here and here.