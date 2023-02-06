 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Bellator Dublin fight card, rumors for ‘Amosov vs. Storley 2’ on Feb. 25

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Event: Bellator Dublin: “Amosov vs. Storley 2”
Date: Sat., Feb. 25, 2023
Location: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland
How To Watch: Showtime

Bellator Dublin Main Event:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) vs. Logan Storley (14-1)

Bellator Dublin Main Card:

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho (12-6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (18-3)
155 lbs.: Peter Queally (13-7-1) vs. Bryce Logan (12-7)
145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) vs. Janay Harding (6-7)
145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (6-0) vs. Keir Harvie (4-1)

Bellator Dublin ‘Prelims’ Under Card

205 lbs.: Karl Moore (10-2) vs. Maciej Rozanski (14-3)
185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (10-5) vs. Michael Shipman (14-4)
135 lbs.: Brian Moore (15-9) vs. Luca Iovine (15-8)
170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp (11-3) vs. Luca Poclit (7-1)
145 lbs.: Richie Smullen (9-2-1) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (17-4)
265 lbs.: Gokhan Saricam (8-1) vs. Oleg Popov (14-1)
145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov (7-0) vs. Rafael Hudson (5-4)
185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0) vs. Andy Manzolo (22-8)
145 lbs.: Darragh Kelly (2-0) vs. Dorval Jordan (2-2)
145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj (4-1) vs. Calum Murrie (5-2)
125 lbs.: Elina Kallionidou (9-4) vs. Jena Bishop (4-0)
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana (4-0) vs. Craig Mcintosh (4-3)
170 lbs.: Daniele Scatizzi (12-6) Dmytrii Hrytsenko (6-0)
145 lbs.: Lucie Bertaud (4-2) vs. Sabriye Sengul (0-1)

