The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has released the full payouts for the disclosed amounts each fighter made for their respective fight at Bellator 290, which went down last night (Sat., Feb, 4, 2023) in Los Angeles, California.

Leading the way was event headliner, Ryan Bader, who earned a $150,000 payday for annihilating Fedor Emelianenko in the headlining championship bout (see it again here). For his efforts, “The Last Emperor” was paid $100K. Middleweight champion, Johnny Eblen also took home $150,000 for his back-and-forth brawl against Anatoly Tokov, who cashed in $75,000.

Before we show you the rest of the payouts, keep in mind that this does not reflect what each fighter may have made once the final tallies are in, and longtime MMA veteran and current Bellator analyst, Josh Thompson was quick to remind fight fans and the media of that.

Here are the rest of the payouts, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Brennan Ward: $75,000, no win bonus for win over Sabah Homasi Sabah Homasi: $100,000 in loss to Brennan Ward (highlights) Diana Avsaragova: $32,000 ($16,000 show, $16,000 win over Lara) Alejandra Lara: $60,000 in loss to Diana Avsaragova Grant Neal: $66,000 ($33,000 show, $33,000 win over Albrektsson) Karl Albrektsson: $35,000 loss to Grant Neal Steve Mowry: $70,000 draw with Ali Isaev Darrion Caldwell: $50,000 loss to Nikita Mikhailov Nikita Mikhailov $32,000 ($16,000 show, $16,000 win over Caldwell) Max Roshkopf $30,000 loss to Chris Gonzalez Chris Gonzalez: $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win over Roshkpf Ali Isaev: $70,000 draw with Steve Mowry Henry Corrales: $75,000, no win bonus over Ahkmed Magomedov Ahkmed Magomedov: $28,000 loss to Henry Corrales Mukhamed Berkhamov: $33,000 loss to Lorenz Larkin

