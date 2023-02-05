Pic: MMA legends unite in Los Angeles to honor Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Fedor Emelianenko didn’t get the win in his retirement fight (highlights), but he did get a proper sendoff. Shortly after getting stopped via strikes by Ryan Bader in the main event of Bellator 290 last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2022) in Los Angeles, Calif., several legends of the fight game came into the cage to watch “The Last Emperor” put his gloves down, signaling the end of his combat career.

Among them were Chuck Liddell, Quinton Jackson, Josh Barnett, Renzo Gracie, Mark Coleman, Randy Couture, Dan Henderson, Frank Shamrock, Royce Gracie, Chael Sonnen and Matt Hughes.

During the post-fight presser, Scott Coker revealed that Mirko Cro Cop was supposed to attend the event, and was one of the first people to call him to express his interest. As the fight got closer, other obligations prevented the ex-Heavyweight striker from making the trip.

He did have a messed for his old rival-turned friend, which you can see here.

Fedor will no put his focus in other aspects in MMA, which includes continuing to help train several of his team members under contract with Bellator. Furthermore, Coker revealed e would love to continue to work with “The Last Emperor” in some capacity.

