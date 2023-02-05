. . @KatieTaylor vs. @serranosisters for the undisputed world lightweight title. Watch the Fight of the Year - Part 2, LIVE on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 , May 20 #TaylorSerrano2 pic.twitter.com/ei9OH7DwC4

Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) took care of business last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on DAZN from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defending her WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles while winning the WBA featherweight title from Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KO).

Each fighter had their moment in the main event, but Serrano was able to gain control in the middle frames. Her volume once again reigned supreme as Serrano started to bloody Cruz along the ropes. Cruz hung in tough and refused to go down, but Serrano once again proved she’s the best female featherweight in the world and walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Check out some of the action below:

After the bout was over, fight fans got exactly what they were hoping for. It was announced that Serrano will fight Katie Taylor in a rematch on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland. Their first meeting back in April 2022 turned into one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history and such a close-knit contest that he needed a rematch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been working hard to book the rematch in Ireland — even invoking Conor McGregor’s help — but there were many obstacles to hurdle. Hearn must have worked some magic to get the deal done, but this is going to be one hell of a spectacle come May.

Serrano and Taylor squared off in the ring following Serrano’s win over Cruz. Check it out below: