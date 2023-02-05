Serghei Spivac put the heavyweight elite on notice last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Moldovan contender submitted former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event.

In addition to the heavyweight main event, UFC Vegas 68 produced a long list of memorable contests and finishes to make the super-late start time worth it. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Rinya Nakamura took out Toshiomi Kazama with a 33-second knockout to win the “Road to UFC” bantamweight finals

Welterweight Adam Fugitt disregarded his underdog status and pulled off an upset knockout finish over Yusaku Kinoshita

Undefeated youngster Tatsuro Taira continued his flyweight ascension with a first-round submission finish over Jesus Aguilar (watch HERE)

Jun Yong Park turned fellow middleweight Denis Tiuliulin into a bloody mess before submitting him at the end of the first round (highlights HERE)

India’s Anshul Jubli extended his unbeaten streak to seven with a second-round TKO stoppage over Jeka Saragih to win the “Road to UFC” lightweight finale

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 68 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Serghei Spivac Performance of the Night: Rinya Nakamura Performance of the Night: Anshul Jubli Performance of the Night: Tatsuro Taira

For complete UFC Vegas 68 results and coverage click here.