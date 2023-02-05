UFC Vegas 68 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night led by a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a co-headliner featuring light heavyweight finishers Da Un Jung and Devin Clark, the long-awaited return of “Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi, and four “Road to UFC 2022” final matchups, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 4:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

