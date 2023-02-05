 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Four fighters crowned ‘Road to UFC’ champions | UFC Vegas 68

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Kazama v Nakamura Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The final four matchups from “Road to UFC” played out in dramatic fashion last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as four Asian fighters were crowned victorious and earned a new UFC contract.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68 On ESPN+

TOP-RANKED HEAVYWEIGHT HEADLINERS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, headlined by a hard-hitting main event between No. 7-ranked Heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis, finally locking horns with No. 12-seeded Serghei Spivac. In UFC Vegas 68’s co-main event, Light Heavyweight hopefuls Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark hook ‘em up on ESPN+. Please note: UFC Vegas 68 start time for the main card is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

The biggest standout performance of the four fights was a 33-second knockout finish by 27-year-old Rinya Nakamura. The Japanese fighter finished fellow bantamweight startup Toshiomi Kazama with a nasty right hand early into the first. Kazama quickly fell to the canvas and Nakamura followed up with a final punch.

The win pushes Nakamura’s professional record to 7-0 as the former freestyle wrestler has completely dominated his competition to date. It will be interesting to see how fast UFC pushes Nakamura along as he seems to posses the whole package, consisting of high-level wrestling and highlight-reel knockout power.

Check out all of the “Road to UFC” finals action below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Flyweight Finals: Sung Hyun Park def. Seung Guk Choi via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Bantamweight Finals: Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama via first-round KO

Featherweight Finals: Jeong Yeong Lee def. Yi Zha via Split Decision

Lightweight Finals: Anshul Jubli def. Jeka Saragih via second-round TKO (elbows and punches)

For complete UFC Vegas 68 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania