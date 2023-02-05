The final four matchups from “Road to UFC” played out in dramatic fashion last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as four Asian fighters were crowned victorious and earned a new UFC contract.

The biggest standout performance of the four fights was a 33-second knockout finish by 27-year-old Rinya Nakamura. The Japanese fighter finished fellow bantamweight startup Toshiomi Kazama with a nasty right hand early into the first. Kazama quickly fell to the canvas and Nakamura followed up with a final punch.

The win pushes Nakamura’s professional record to 7-0 as the former freestyle wrestler has completely dominated his competition to date. It will be interesting to see how fast UFC pushes Nakamura along as he seems to posses the whole package, consisting of high-level wrestling and highlight-reel knockout power.

Check out all of the “Road to UFC” finals action below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Flyweight Finals: Sung Hyun Park def. Seung Guk Choi via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Hyunsung Park earns a UFC contract #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/FAH0tvbGmB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 5, 2023

Bantamweight Finals: Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama via first-round KO

Featherweight Finals: Jeong Yeong Lee def. Yi Zha via Split Decision

By split decision!



JeongYeong Lee takes a close one to become the #RoadToUFC winner



[ #UFCVegas68 | Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/6WDsf4SBri — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Lightweight Finals: Anshul Jubli def. Jeka Saragih via second-round TKO (elbows and punches)

