Highlights! Serghei Spivac submits Derrick Lewis in heavyweight showcase | UFC Vegas 68

By Dan Hiergesell
Serghei Spivac earned the biggest victory of his MMA career last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Polar Bear” iced knockout king Derrick Lewis with a dominant first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Lewis had little time to work his offense as Spivac scored a beautiful sweep early into the first. Spivac unloaded heavy ground-and-pound that put “Black Beast” on serious notice. Lewis fought to get back to his feet, but Spivac dragged him back down again and again. Eventually, Spivac grabbed a hold of the arm-triangle choke during a transition on the mat and forced Lewis to tap for just the second time in his career.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

