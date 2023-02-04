Los Angeles - Lorenz Larkin put a stamp on his feud with Mukhamed Berkhamov in a nasty fashion.

From inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, at Bellator 290, Larkin put Berkhamov to sleep in less than two minutes with an elbow earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023).

Related Cro Cop Wishes Fedor Good Luck

The elbow knockout from Larkin was a little ironic because last year at Bellator 283, ‘Monsoon’ illegally hit Berkhamov in the back of the head, which caused a no-contest as Berkhamov could not continue.

Indeed, the rivalry is now over.

Larkin (25-7) is now on a seven-fight win streak, and his two last wins have come by way of finish. He told reporters at Bellator 290 media day on Thursday that he hopes to turn around quickly and fight on Bellator 293 in Temecula, CA, on Mar. 31.

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 290 TONIGHT on CBS right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.