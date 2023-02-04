 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler news

By AlexBehunin
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 Photo By Thomas King/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Conor McGregor is back, and he will be coaching the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler.

On Saturday, (Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White announced the pair of lightweights will coach the show, which starts May 30 and ends Aug. 4, and then they will fight at some point afterward.

McGregor will be returning from a lengthy layoff after recovering from a broken leg last time he was in the octagon at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. (Highlights)

Chandler is also coming off a loss against Poirier, in which he got tapped at UFC 281 but was awarded Fight of the Night. (Highlights)

Twitter has reacted to the TUF 31 news.

Twitter user Grapegone raises a great question. What was Tony Ferguson tweeting about?

As you can see, most fans are excited that the UFC chose McGregor and Chandler to be the coaches on TUF 31; however, some people aren’t so high on the announcement.

Maniacs, you have seen Twitter react. What do you think of the announcement of TUF 31?

