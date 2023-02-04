Conor McGregor is back, and he will be coaching the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler.

On Saturday, (Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White announced the pair of lightweights will coach the show, which starts May 30 and ends Aug. 4, and then they will fight at some point afterward.

McGregor will be returning from a lengthy layoff after recovering from a broken leg last time he was in the octagon at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. (Highlights)

Chandler is also coming off a loss against Poirier, in which he got tapped at UFC 281 but was awarded Fight of the Night. (Highlights)

Twitter has reacted to the TUF 31 news.

Ill sign up for a tuf season of Connor trash talk. Get the popcorn ready.#ufc https://t.co/wyiVRYXhXj — JT Kirkman (@JtkirkmanWF) February 4, 2023

This is a message from my mother who grew up southern baptist and can’t stand the sight of blood. She’s been keeping up with the sport for the last year now, I love it. It’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/YjFlDYLeWa — Hannah Rose (@mrsmmacasual) February 4, 2023

I never though I will get the chance to see this again!!!! Thanks God of War Kratos!!!!!? ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/CUX4oVyJm6 pic.twitter.com/ukeLsNqytH — PatyKboom™ (@PatyKboom) February 4, 2023

Twitter user Grapegone raises a great question. What was Tony Ferguson tweeting about?

So since Conor vs Chandler is confirmed Wtf was tony on about pic.twitter.com/7isAga3Cme — ᕋOO⅃ (@Grapegone) February 4, 2023

me waking up to the TUF news: pic.twitter.com/dxTD9NTOmp — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) February 4, 2023

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler pic.twitter.com/BJczOa9f9B — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 4, 2023

They really went from Peña & Nunes as TUF coaches to McGregor & Chandler — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 4, 2023

me when someone tells me they won't watch the mcgregor vs chandler tuf season pic.twitter.com/nZm8ldQjQm — hayden (@haydenthethird) February 4, 2023

FIRST THING I SEE WHEN I WAKE UP IS CHANDLER AND MCGREGOR AS TUF COACHES pic.twitter.com/unt0fHFpqu — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) February 4, 2023

Omfg that is fuckin huge https://t.co/eHcjBJyqCM — Λ (@ImAntoMMA) February 4, 2023

CONOR AND CHANDLER ON TUF HOLY FUCK — UFC Lemon of War (@KenTheLemon) February 4, 2023

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler announced pic.twitter.com/eedvbIt8mC — Brock’s Load (@_MMAMindset) February 4, 2023

As you can see, most fans are excited that the UFC chose McGregor and Chandler to be the coaches on TUF 31; however, some people aren’t so high on the announcement.

TUF could have been so much more entertaining, what a shame. Wrong fight #TUF #UFC — Niall McGrath (@niallmcgrath4) February 4, 2023

Meh. I was hoping it’d be against Tony but whatever. — Yasuke (@KombatJunky) February 4, 2023

Should’ve been Conor vs Tony. Chandler is an entertaining fighter but not personality. He’ll be praising Conor the whole time thanking him for accepting the fight — . (@Menacee0) February 4, 2023

Being named coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is whatever.



All I care about is that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are going to fight. #TUF31 #UFC — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) February 4, 2023

1. Chandler sucks

2. McGregor sucks and is a huge piece of shit

3. Who the fuck actually still watches TUF



The ufc sucks so bad https://t.co/mA7QMDGwEt — Air lew (@AirLew_) February 4, 2023

Maniacs, you have seen Twitter react. What do you think of the announcement of TUF 31?