Conor McGregor is trying to bring a massive boxing rematch to his home country of Ireland and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is to get it done.

As talks regarding a rematch between women’s boxing greats Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano continue to heat up fight fans are wondering where the contest could take place. The first installment happened in New York City back in April 2022 which saw Taylor defeat Serrano via split decision in an epic fight for the ages (highlights HERE).

Taylor, who is one of the greatest combat athletes to ever come out of Ireland, is still undefeated at 22-0. Not only does the former Olympic gold medalist deserve another massive payday opposite Serrano, but she’s done enough to earn the right to compete in front of her home crowd.

However, booking a fight in Croke Park is not an easy task. Just ask McGregor himself, who has been trying to book a UFC fight at the venue since he made his Octagon debut all the way back in 2013. One of the biggest obstacles stopping Taylor vs. Serrano 2 from going down inside Croke Park is the massive cost needed for ample security, which is why McGregor is stepping up to help pave the way for the rematch to take place.

"TO PUT ON THE FIGHT AT CROKE PARK IS NEARLY THREE TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN WEMBLEY"



@EddieHearn reveals the stumbling block for staging Taylor Serrano 2 at Croke Park.





Earlier this week, McGregor took to social media to offer to pay for a security detail for a potential Taylor vs. Serrano 2 clash. That caught the attention of boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, who helped put together the first matchup between Taylor and Serrano and would be orchestrating the rematch as well.

“The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park?” asked McGregor. “I will sponsor the event to see this happen.”

“Let’s talk,” replied Hearn.

Taylor - Serrano 2 at Croke Park, and specifically @eddiehearn's comments yesterday, were discussed at the Irish Parliament in Ireland today.





McGregor, who is now expected to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter before returning to the Octagon against lightweight contender Michael Chandler later this year, certainly has enough money to throw around to actually make this happen. “Notorious” has also helped promote/sponsor a few events in the past so this wouldn’t be completely out of his wheelhouse.

Add in his admiration for Irish sport and friendship with Taylor and this seems like a simple fix. We’ll have to wait and see if all parties bite and the rematch can be booked. For now, fight fans will get to see Serrano back in action this Saturday night against Erika Cruz live on DAZN.