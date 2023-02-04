 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mirko Cro Cop wishes Fedor Emelianenko good luck before his retirement fight at Bellator 290

By AlexBehunin
Pride Grand Prix 2005 - Final Round - Match - August 28, 2005 Photo by Tomokazu Tazawa/Getty Images

Mirko Filipovic has wished his former foe, Fedor Emelianenko, good luck before “The Last Emperor” makes his final walk to the cage tonight (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at Bellator 290 against Ryan Bader in a rematch for the promotion’s Heavyweight title.

In addition to “Cro Cop” — who, like Fedor, stays out of the limelight as often as possible — several other fighters have shared their memories of the iconic Russian fighter this week and have wished him well (check out MMAMania.com’s farewell that includes Dan Henderson and Chael Sonnen).

The Croatian sensation was all class with his farewell tribute:

“Tomorrow early in the morning after his last fight, the last PRIDE’s giant and champion, Fedor Emelianenko, will leave the battle scene! For me, the greatest and most complete MMA fighter of all time,” Cro Cop wrote on his Instagram. “It was a pleasure and privilege to share the ring with him once and to share the same dressing room many times in the Saitama Arena. Regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s match, for me and many others, you remain forever the icon of free fighting and the GOAT. Good luck, Fedor.”

The pair of iconic Heavyweight legends competed in an epic fight at Pride FC: Final Conflict back in 2005, which Emelianenko won via unanimous decision. If, for some wild reason, you haven’t seen Fedor vs. Cro Cop, please watch it right now.

