Michael Chandler reacts to The Ultimate Fighter 31 announcement: ‘I’m going to win this competition’

Michael Chandler is excited.

On Saturday, (Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White announced that Chandler will be coaching the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter against Conor McGregor. The season will air from May 30 to Aug. 15.

Chandler took to his social media to react.

“It’s finally announced. The cat is out of the bag, Team Chandler vs. Team McGregor coaching The Ultimate Fighter,” Chandler said. [I’m] heading to Vegas here very soon to film in the same vicinity, the same city as my future opponent later on this year, Conor McGregor. My team versus his team.”

“The competition starts right now, ushering in these young men or women, imparting my wisdom upon them, and every single fight matters because I’m going to win this competition first of all, and we’re going to make the dreams come true of one of these young athletes to get signed by the UFC and get a UFC contract. I can’t wait. Catch it all on ESPN this summer. God bless. I’ll see you at the top.”

Chandler has been calling out McGregor since his first fight in the UFC at UFC 257 when he knocked out Dan Hooker. Then, last year after he knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, he delivered one of the most memorable post-fight interviews, and again he called out McGregor.

Best post-fight call out

"See Ya at the Top"

Michael Chandler pic.twitter.com/dvw9KHJBux — Арогантен666 (@666Charming666) June 25, 2022

The 36-year-old is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 (Highlights!) and will be looking to get back in the win column when he eventually fights McGregor later this year.

MMAMania, See you at the top!

....

Okay, sorry.