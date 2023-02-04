Bellator 290 opened up with a bang earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., as Brennan Ward and Sabah Homasi kicked off the CBS main card with a bang. And it was everything as advertised.

From the jump both men came out swining haymakers, with both of them landing clean shots. Ward was busted open early, but Homasi seemed to gas halfway through the round due to the pace. Undeterred, both men continued to go toe-to-toe in the center of the cage.

In round two, they picked up where they left off, with each man finding their targets, though ti was Ward getting the better of the exchanges, scoring a takedown along the way. During another wild back-and-forth, Ward busted Homasi wide open, and that spelled the beggning of the end for the “Sleek Sheik,” as Ward pounced on him and dropped him with a huge head kick. From there it was the ground-and-pound that earned him the win.

