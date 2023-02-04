 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin turns into bloodbath before submission finish | UFC Vegas 68

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Park v Tiuliulin Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jun Yong Park pushed his middleweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” bloodied Denis Tiuliulin before submitting him with a first-round rear-naked choke.

The fight lasted about a minute on the feet before Park scored a takedown along the cage. From there, Park would work his way into full mount and bash Tiuliulin with heavy elbows from the top. Tiuliulin flailed while offering little defense at all. Park was eventually able to get a hold of Tiuliulin’s back and quickly sunk in the rear-naked choke finish.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Park, 31, is now 6-2 as a member of the UFC’s middleweight division and has won his last three trips to the Octagon. This was his second-straight submission stoppage and another performance based around wrestling and heavy ground-and-pound. It will be interesting to see how Park holds up against stiffer competition moving forward in 2023.

For complete UFC Vegas 68 results and coverage click here.

