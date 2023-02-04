 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Tatsuro Taira smokes Jesus Aguilar with nasty armbar | UFC Vegas 68

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Taira v Aguilar Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tatsuro Taira continued his flyweight takeover last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Japanese prospect stopped newcomer Jesus Aguilar with a first-round submission (armbar).

Aguilar was a +850 underdog coming into this “Prelims” opener, but he actually looked good in the opening moments of the fight. The Mexican fighter landed a good shot on the feet before grabbing a hold of a tight guillotine during a transition to the ground. Aguilar tried to put Taira away, but the undefeated sensation eventually popped his head free.

During a scramble later on in the action Taira was able to sink in a tight triangle choke. Aguilar defended only to have Taira transition to the armbar and apply the finishing touches on another impressive finish.

Check out the stoppage below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Taira, 23, pushes his MMA record to 13-0 (3-0 UFC) with this win and earned his seventh career submission stoppage.. The young flyweight has looked pretty darn good during his short stint with promotion and should get a shot at the division’s top 15 his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 68 results and coverage click here.

