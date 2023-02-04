Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight news: ‘TUF All My Children edition’

Dustin Poirier has responded to the big news of The Ultimate Fighter 31.

On Saturday, (Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White announced the coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 31, and they are massive. Conor McGregor will coach against Michael Chandler and then fight later this year.

Someone who has a history will both of them was not impressed and just needed five words for a mic drop.

‘The Diamond’ wrote “TUF all my children edition” on Saturday shortly after the announcement.

TUF all my children edition https://t.co/ZrGn8SHl6E — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 4, 2023

Poirier was the last man to beat Chandler and McGregor - finishing both of them, to which he believes he is now their father.

At UFC 264, Poirier defeated ‘McGregor’ via doctor stoppage (Watch Highlights!), and at UFC 281 last November, Poirier tapped Chandler. (Highlights!)

As for the coaches themselves, they both need wins, especially the Irish superstar, who hasn’t been in the win column since early 2020.

Chandler is 2-3 since entering the UFC in 2021, losing to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Poirier; however, the 36-year-old had picked up a fight bonus in four of his fight fights.