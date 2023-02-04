Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez.

After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.

As Diaz dives deeper into free agency his options will begin to broaden. The Stockton native has already hinted at a potential stopover in Rizin, but Diaz has always professed his love for the sport of boxing and how he’d like to test his luck inside of the ring. This includes a superfight with Alvarez, who is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of the past decade.

Boxing matchmaker, Eddie Hearn, made a recent appearance on The MMA Hour to reveal that he’s already had a discussion with Diaz about a potential fight. Hearn acknowledged that the conversation was simply friendly, but it sounds like talks could heat up in regards to a Canelo matchup.

“It was just a friendly conversation to say, ‘What are you thinking?’ And Nate Diaz’s mindset is, ‘I want to fight Canelo Alvarez.’ And who knows?” Hearn said. “It’s very difficult to give Nate Diaz a shot in a Canelo Alvarez fight. But again, Nate Diaz can box. I’m not saying he’s going to compete with Canelo Alvarez.

“But he’s got a big fanbase and I think there’s a fascination behind seeing these guys do something different. It’s the unknown. What’s going to happen? I have no idea.”

Diaz, 37, has always displayed some of the best boxing in mixed martial arts (MMA) during his UFC tenure. However, Canelo is one of the best boxers of this generation and a fighter who could potentially have his way with Diaz every second of every round. That said, Diaz is as tough as they come, extremely durable, and he would have nearly a six-inch reach advantage over Alvarez. Never say never.

Thoughts?