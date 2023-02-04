 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch Dana White ‘special announcement’ about Conor McGregor’s comeback fight

By Dan Hiergesell
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, is making another “special announcement” this morning (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it in the video player above.

For complete details on White’s announcement — including Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Sean O’Malley’s future, etc. — click here.

