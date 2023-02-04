Watch Bellator 290 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Bader vs. Fedor 2

Bellator 290 is primed and ready to go down TONIGHT (Sat., Feb, 4, 2023) inside KIA Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., spearheaded by Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement fight against Heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader. Before then, Johnny Eblen will put up his Middleweight title on the line for the first time against Anatoly Tokov, while Brennan Ward and Sabah Homasi kicks things off on CBS’ main card.

While you will have to have CBS in your cable lineup or a Paramount+ subscription to catch Bellator 290 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 290’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

205 lbs.: Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

135 lbs.: Jornel Lugo vs. Jaylon Bates

170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales vs. Akhmedov Magomedov

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

