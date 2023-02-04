Hamdy Abdelwahab has received a two year suspension from United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive twice for anabolic agent methenolone and a “tampering violation,” per an official announcement on Friday.

As a result, Abdelwahab’s split-decision win over Don’Tale Mayes at UFC 277 back in July in Dallas, Tex., has been overturned to a no decision. This was Abdelwahab’s official Octagon debut.

“Abdelwahab did not declare the use of methenolone on his onboarding declaration forms and did not establish a compelling justification for his failure to do so,” the USADA announcement read. “Based on USADA’s investigation, it was determined that Abdelwahab used the prohibited substance and knew of his obligation to declare it. The evidence constitutes a tampering violation in addition to the violation for his positive test for methenolone.”

In addition to his two-year USADA suspension, Abdelwahab will now be investigated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), which overturned his decision win.

“When a combative sports contestant in Texas tests positive for a banned substance, we place them on a 90-day suspension,” TDLR public information officer Tela Mange said in a written statement to MMA Junkie. “If the contestant won the bout, we list the bout as ‘No Decision.’ We can also pursue an administrative penalty and a monetary penalty could also be issued against the contestant. This case has been referred to our Enforcement Division for further investigation.”

Abdelwahab, 30, was 4-0 before he made his UFC debut last July. The Egyptian Greco-Roman wrestler looked to be a nice addition to an evolving heavyweight division, but now Abdelwahab will have to wait much longer for his second Octagon appearance. He is eligible to return to competition on July 30, 2024, which will be two years removed from the first positive test for methenolone.