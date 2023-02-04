The cold open of Saturday’s #Bellator290 card on @CBS & @ParamountPlus ! Absolute goosebumps. Fedor Emelianenko will make the walk one final time at #Bellator290 ,“The Last Emperor” challenges world champion Ryan Bader for the @BellatorMMA Heavyweight Championship pic.twitter.com/IiRvKcVLMl

Fedor Emelianenko will retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition later this evening (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) win, lose or draw when he tangles with Heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader (again), in Bellator 290’s main event on CBS.

Indeed, “The Last Emperor’s” two-decade long combat career will come to a close, and several MMA stars past and present will be on hand to witness the former PRIDE FC champion’s final bout.

But, you won’t have to wait until later tonight to get a look at the “cold open” video. Bellator MMA president, Scott Coker, released an early look at the opening of the event — which is set to air on CBS for the first time ever — and it will give you goosebumps for days.

Co-headlining the event is a Middleweight title fight between division champion, Johnny Eblen, and Anatoly Tokov. Also on Bellator 290’s main card (see full lineup here), Brennan Ward takes on Sabah Homasi in a fight the could steal the show.

