Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) with a special late night attraction, featuring a 265-pound showdown between two Top 15 contenders — Derrick Lewis (No. 7) vs. Serghei Spivac (No. 12) — a colossal showdown that was originally supposed to go down in Nov. 2022 before “Black Beast” withdrew last-minute (details here). In UFC Vegas 68’s co-main event, Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark will lock horns in a volatile 205-pound showdown. Elsewhere on the ESPN+-streamed card, the “Road to UFC” winners will be determined, with eight top up-and coming mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects from Asia from China, Japan, Korea, India, and Indonesia (in four weight divisions) competing for four UFC contracts.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 68 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 10 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 1 a.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 68 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Lewis vs. Spivac.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 68 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 68 QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

145 lbs.: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

125 lbs.: Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park – “Road to UFC” Flyweight final

135 lbs.: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura – “Road to UFC” Bantamweight final

145 lbs.: Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha – “Road to UFC” Featherweight final

155 lbs.: Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih – “Road to UFC” Lightweight final

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

125 lbs.: Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

185 lbs.: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

UFC VEGAS 68 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Da Un Jung

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park – “Road to UFC” Flyweight final

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura – “Road to UFC” Bantamweight final

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha – “Road to UFC” Featherweight final

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih – “Road to UFC” Lightweight final

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 68: “Lewis vs. Spivac” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.