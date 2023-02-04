Bellator 290 is set to pop off later TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live from inside KIA Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., which will feature a Heavyweight title fight between champion, Ryan Bader, and Fedor Emelinaneko, who is set to retire after the event following a 20-plus year long career. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen will put his Middleweight title on the line against Anatoly Tokov, and Brennan Ward and Sabah Homasi will kick things off on the CBS main card in a Welterweight affair.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:00p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” and then transition to CBS at 9 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 290) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

Bellator 290 quick results:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

185 lbs. Champion Johnny Eblen vs Anatoly Tokov

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro

170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

205 lbs.: Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

135 lbs.: Jornel Lugo vs. Jaylon Bates

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales vs. Akhmedov Magomedov

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Bellator 290 Play-By-Play:

Champion Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final Result:

Champion Johnny Eblen vs Anatoly Tokov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final Result:

Sabah Homasi vs Brennan Ward:

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final Result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.