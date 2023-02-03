 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson, McKee vs. Pitbull staredown video from Grand Prix press conference

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Los Angeles — Bellator MMA staged special press conference to promote the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix — which kicks off next month — earlier today (Fri., Feb. 3, 2023) in Los Angeles, California.

All eight combatants were on hand to discuss their upcoming matchups on the road to the Lightweight title and a $1 million payday. Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Benson Henderson in the opening round at Bellator 292, while Tofiq Musayev takes on Alexander Shabliy in the co-headlining bout.

Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui will collide at Bellator Paris in May, while a date and location to one of the more intriguing opening round matchups between A.J. McKee and Patricky Pitbull has yet to be announced.

Check out Nurmagomedov and Henderson come face-to-face for the first time in the video embedded above, then scroll down to see the rest of the participants eye each other down ahead of their respective fights.

This tournament is going to be fun!!!

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

