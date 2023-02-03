Los Angeles — Bellator MMA staged special press conference to promote the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix — which kicks off next month — earlier today (Fri., Feb. 3, 2023) in Los Angeles, California.

All eight combatants were on hand to discuss their upcoming matchups on the road to the Lightweight title and a $1 million payday. Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Benson Henderson in the opening round at Bellator 292, while Tofiq Musayev takes on Alexander Shabliy in the co-headlining bout.

Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui will collide at Bellator Paris in May, while a date and location to one of the more intriguing opening round matchups between A.J. McKee and Patricky Pitbull has yet to be announced.

Check out Nurmagomedov and Henderson come face-to-face for the first time in the video embedded above, then scroll down to see the rest of the participants eye each other down ahead of their respective fights.

All of the participants of the #BellatorLWGP pic.twitter.com/exDcfUEmAc — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 3, 2023

This tournament is going to be fun!!!

