Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound grappler Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day removed from their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. “The Black Beast” has not competed since getting stopped by Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 back in July. As for Spivac (15-3), he’s coming off back-to-back technical knockout wins over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai. The two were supposed to face off in November 2022, but Lewis instead battled COVID-19, delaying the fight until tomorrow.

