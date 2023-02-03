Not everyone is thrilled about Conor McGregor’s Hollywood move. McGregor’s will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Roadhouse remake, which does not yet have a release date.

Liam Neeson, for instance, revealed some issues with McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health. Well, Neeson actually revealed himself to not be a fan of UFC or MMA at all, but he’s still got a specific bone to pick with McGregor. The Northern Ireland-born actor argues that McGregor and his antics make Ireland look bad, and that doesn’t sit well with him.

“UFC I can’t stand,” Neeson began. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘no, you’re wrong—the months of training we do ...’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it.”

He continued, “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

Hopefully, the two don’t run into each other at the Academy Awards.

It’s been a busy and strange couple weeks for Conor McGregor. Aside from the Taken star’s swipe, McGregor has once again been accused of assault, as reports of a July 2022 yacht attack featuring “The Notorious” broke in the media. Worse still, McGregor was hit by a car just last week, though he fortunately avoided major injury.

As for an MMA return, McGregor is expected to return to action at some point in 2023. Though nothing is confirmed, McGregor is expected to return at Welterweight, and it would appear that Michael Chandler is among the frontrunners as his dance partner.