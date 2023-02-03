If anybody knows what’s right or wrong with Dana White’s new Power Slap league it’s former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Nate Diaz. After all, Diaz has been slapping his competition for years now.

In all seriousness, White’s new Power Slap league has been receiving some considerable backlash for its brutal lack of defense and overall stupidity. The show has produced mix results when it comes to viewership on TBS with the most recent episode absolutely plummeting. Still, Power Slap should soon be headed for a pay-per-view (PPV) event later this year.

While most mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters and combat enthusiasts share their dislike for the new sport others have shown support. This includes current UFC light heavyweight contender and part-time analyst, Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” went on record earlier this week when professing his undying love for Power Slap. It caught many off guard.

Diaz, who is no stranger to calling things the way he sees them, wasted little time hopping on social media to share his reaction to Smith’s love for the new sport. In typical Diaz fashion the veteran fighter offered an explicit one-liner. Check it out below:

Anthony smith is a dumbfuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 3, 2023

“Anthony Smith is a dumb f—k,” wrote Diaz.

Even if Diaz did support the Power Slap league it’s hard to imagine he’d offer any sort of praise to White following his unceremonious departure from UFC last November. Diaz has since become a free agent and is currently able to sign with any fight promotion he wants. Just don’t expect the Stockton native to step on the Power Slap stage anytime soon.

