Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko staredown video from Bellator 290 weigh ins

Los Angeles — Current Bellator MMA Heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, and longtime vetera, Fedor Emelianenko, came face-to-face at the conclusion of the Bellator 290 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their CBS main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Emelianeko will be fighting for the final time against a man who already has a knockout win over him. For Bader, it’s his chance to earn his third title defense while picking up his third straight win in the span of 12 months.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

Also on hand were co-headliners Johnny Eblen and Anatoly Tokov, who will collide for Eblen’s Middleweight title, while Brennan Ward and Sabah Homasi round out the three-fight main card.

Watch them face off below:

