Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moved to San Antonio after fan uproar

The fans have spoken, and the UFC has listened!

According to numerous sources close to the UFC, a highly anticipated bantamweight showdown between Marlon “Chito” Vera and Cory Sandhagen has been moved from a February 18th event at the APEX to March 25th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Now we have to wait another month for Vera and Sandhagen to clash, which sucks a little. But it will be worth it to see them scrap in front of 18,500 fans in Texas rather than a few dozen randos in Las Vegas.

While the UFC has yet to comment on the reason for the switch, UFC fans are already taking credit for the move. A campaign on Twitter denouncing the promotion’s decision to headline UFC on ESPN 43 with a Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana fight while relegating Vera vs. Sandhagen to a UFC Vegas 69 APEX event quickly picked up steam. Over 9000 fans participated in one of several polls on social media calling for “Chito” vs. “The Sandman” to be contested in a proper arena with an audience. 87.1% agreed that made the most sense.

So Chito vs. Sandhagen is in the APEX. And Pennington vs. Aldana 2 is rumored for the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Both main events. One in an actual venue with crowd and one in the APEX where you can hear a pin drop.



What fight would you prefer to have in San Antonio?! @ufc — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) January 27, 2023

Twitter polls haven’t been particularly effective lately, but this time social media users got what they wanted.

CHITO SANDHAGEN MOVED FROM THE APEX TO THE MAIN EVENT OF UFC SAN ANTONIO pic.twitter.com/bvusQkxlkm — Conner Burks (@connerburks) February 3, 2023

Sure, we may find out in a few days that either Vera or Sandhagen had a small injury that forced the movement. But for the moment let’s celebrate what appears to be the UFC hearing the fans and recognizing Vera vs. Sandhagen deserves an audience. Leaving them in the APEX felt like a lack of attention to detail. Although now it’s clear we have three tiers of UFC events: pay-per-views, proper Fight Nights in front of crowds, and APEX events.

The UFC was extremely aggressive in keeping events going through COVID by holding events at the APEX. As we approach UFC Vegas 70, though, we’re starting to wonder why events continue to be held in the functional but tepid space. UFC president Dana White said it best in March 2021.

“You know what this is kinda like?” he asked during a UFC 260 post-event press conference. “Everybody who’s getting lazy and used to working at home. You leave your pajama bottoms on, put a nice top on, sit in front of your computer screen and Zoom somebody. It’s the easy, lazy way to do things, but this isn’t the right thing to do.”

No replacement main event has been announced for UFC Vegas 69, which takes place two weeks from now. Looking at the lineup, we figure either Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield or Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins will get the bump up. Santos is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko, while Saint Preux has headlined four other fight nights in the past.