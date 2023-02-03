LIVE! Watch Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix press conference stream

Before the ceremonial weigh-ins for Bellator 290 (full video and results here) at about 2:55 p.m. ET, all eight participants for the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix will take part in a special press conference to talk about the upcoming tournament.

The opening round match ups will see Tofiq Musayev take on Alexander Shabliy at Bellator 292 in San Jose, Calif., on March 10, 2023. Headlining that Showtime-televised event will be current division champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, defending his 155-pound belt against long-time veteran, Benson Henderson.

Next, at Bellator Paris on May 12, 2023, Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui will collide in another quarterfinal matchup. Also, former Featherweight champion, A.J. McKee, will lock horns with former Lightweight champion, Patricky Pitbull.

Join in live by clicking the embedded video player above to hear what all eight fighters have to say about their respective matchups in what is sure to be an intriguing Grand Prix tournament. The winner will be crowned the champion, as well as take home a $1 million paycheck.

