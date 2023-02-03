Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time.

Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.

Still, Blaydes is eyeing the match up. While appearing on “Food Truck Diaries” and chatting with former UFC Heavyweight Brendan Schaub, Blaydes broke down his perceived advantages over Jones and also revealed a bit about his potential strategy.

“Just the difference between 215 or 197 compared to heavyweight, when you’re on the bottom, when he’s underneath me, which I do plan on him being underneath me, he’s gonna use a lot more energy than what he’s used to using,” Blaydes said (via MMAJunkie). “I think that’ll be the biggest factor.”

He continued, “Size, power, explosiveness. He’s not the most explosive guy. He’s very creative with the striking, but he’s not very explosive. I think he’s more well rounded, but the wrestling, the size, the explosion, and power, I think jab for jab, if we both connect, he’ll go backwards, and I won’t.”

At the moment, Blaydes remains unbooked. There are rumors that he could fight surging knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich next, and a third consecutive win over a top-ranked killer like the Russian could really solidify his argument for a title shot.

Insomnia

The more things change, the more they stay the same!

Doo Ho Choi in 2014 & 2023 pic.twitter.com/Tn234AJ786 — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 2, 2023

Ariel Helwani is beefing with Joe Rogan over some seemingly minor comments.

The idea that Curtis Blaydes’ chin is weak because he got stopped by *checks notes* Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis is a WILD take.

Curtis Blaydes used up all his chin XP in this fight pic.twitter.com/vUuZgjiqo7 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 1, 2023

Tony Ferguson coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) confirmed?

Time -4- Work ️ # TUFLife pic.twitter.com/FGpJgSJ7Ic — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 1, 2023

Is UFC dropping the ball promoting UFC 284? I’ve seen a lot of criticism about the relative lack of hype surrounding a genuine super fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

“I’m unhappy with the promotion of UFC 284. Feels like the UFC could have done a better job promoting the fight.” -Islam Makhachev



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/29KeQ5YqZd — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 2, 2023

Has there been more marketing and promotion for Power Slap than UFC 284? I mean it is pound for pound 1 and 2, with title on the line. Is that me or do you notice that to with the fight being next week? #UFC284 — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) February 2, 2023

Some dork tried to punk Paul Felder — the audacity.

Felder spared him lol pic.twitter.com/El7yUjiNtM — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) February 2, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is tearing up mitts in Thailand.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Aleksei Oleinik has one of the all-time most unique highlight reels in MMA history.

I’ve used it hundreds of times.I give the opponent the feeling that he gets a favorable, dominant position,and in those times when he really strives for it, so that he does not look at everything else,I do what I was taught - to win without options for my opponent and he gives up pic.twitter.com/sWLuXAAlBv — Alexey Oleynik (@oleynikufc) February 1, 2023

A SUCCESSFUL ROLLING THUNDER!

Beautiful combinations and quick kicks!

Former GLORY Light Heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov is looking as smooth as ever. His versatile boxing and speed are too much to handle for Pascal Toure.#MuayThaiFactorypic.twitter.com/ueR1lnURri — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 2, 2023

