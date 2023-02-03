 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Curtis Blaydes analyzes potential Jon Jones match up: ‘If we both connect, he’ll go backwards’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 247 Jones v Reyes Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time.

Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.

Still, Blaydes is eyeing the match up. While appearing on “Food Truck Diaries” and chatting with former UFC Heavyweight Brendan Schaub, Blaydes broke down his perceived advantages over Jones and also revealed a bit about his potential strategy.

“Just the difference between 215 or 197 compared to heavyweight, when you’re on the bottom, when he’s underneath me, which I do plan on him being underneath me, he’s gonna use a lot more energy than what he’s used to using,” Blaydes said (via MMAJunkie). “I think that’ll be the biggest factor.”

He continued, “Size, power, explosiveness. He’s not the most explosive guy. He’s very creative with the striking, but he’s not very explosive. I think he’s more well rounded, but the wrestling, the size, the explosion, and power, I think jab for jab, if we both connect, he’ll go backwards, and I won’t.”

At the moment, Blaydes remains unbooked. There are rumors that he could fight surging knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich next, and a third consecutive win over a top-ranked killer like the Russian could really solidify his argument for a title shot.

Insomnia

The more things change, the more they stay the same!

Ariel Helwani is beefing with Joe Rogan over some seemingly minor comments.

The idea that Curtis Blaydes’ chin is weak because he got stopped by *checks notes* Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis is a WILD take.

Tony Ferguson coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) confirmed?

Is UFC dropping the ball promoting UFC 284? I’ve seen a lot of criticism about the relative lack of hype surrounding a genuine super fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

Some dork tried to punk Paul Felder — the audacity.

Khamzat Chimaev is tearing up mitts in Thailand.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Aleksei Oleinik has one of the all-time most unique highlight reels in MMA history.

A SUCCESSFUL ROLLING THUNDER!

Beautiful combinations and quick kicks!

Random Land

A cool frog.

Midnight Music: Punk rock, 1978

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

